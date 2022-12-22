Finland risks huge EU fines over carbon sink collapse, say experts

Finland is likely to fail to meet its net carbon sink target under the EU's land use regulation (LULUCF), researchers said in a report published this week that concluded the country would face massive costs either from fines or from having to buy allowances from other member states.