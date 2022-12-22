Voluntary carbon credit retirements are set to fall below 2021 levels this year due to a massive fall in demand for forestry and land use units, while renewable energy credits poised for a year-on-year rise, according to data from a carbon analytics firm.
Voluntary demand for renewable credits rises in 2022, forestry slumps -analysts
