Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:25 on December 22, 2022 / Last updated at 12:25 on December 22, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs rose by as much as 3% on Thursday as the market exhibited more of the volatility that has seen price moves of more than 2% on relatively little volume in the approach to the holiday break, while energy markets fell yet again amid milder weather.