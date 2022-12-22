Buyers wary of purchasing Vietnamese carbon credits due to lack of legal framework, media reports

The lack of a clear legal framework has made it difficult for foreign businesses to buy nature-based carbon credits in Vietnam, according to local media reports, potentially redirecting investments to other nations in the region instead.
