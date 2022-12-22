China’s environment ministry has circulated a set of updated greenhouse gas emissions accounting guidelines for power generation facilities, a move considered crucial to improve the transparency and effectiveness of the national emissions trading scheme (ETS).
China updates emissions accounting guidelines for ETS-regulated power plants
China's environment ministry has circulated a set of updated greenhouse gas emissions accounting guidelines for power generation facilities, a move considered crucial to improve the transparency and effectiveness of the national emissions trading scheme (ETS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.