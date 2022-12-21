REPowerEU deal text reveals EU legislator’s view on carbon price, say market sources

Published 15:36 on December 21, 2022 / Last updated at 17:37 on December 21, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Text setting out an EU decision on how many carbon allowances it will auction from the market stability reserve as part of its REPowerEU strategy suggests that legislators have developed a view on what is an appropriate price for carbon, market sources said on Wednesday.