Text setting out an EU decision on how many carbon allowances it will auction from the market stability reserve as part of its REPowerEU strategy suggests that legislators have developed a view on what is an appropriate price for carbon, market sources said on Wednesday.
REPowerEU deal text reveals EU legislator’s view on carbon price, say market sources
Text setting out an EU decision on how many carbon allowances it will auction from the market stability reserve as part of its REPowerEU strategy suggests that legislators have developed a view on what is an appropriate price for carbon, market sources said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.