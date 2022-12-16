Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:35 on December 16, 2022 / Last updated at 12:39 on December 16, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs were headed for their first weekly loss in a month on Friday as traders sold in advance of political negotiations over the ETS reform package and the expiry of the front-December futures contract on Monday, while energy prices were lower.