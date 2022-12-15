US FTC seeks comment on carbon offsetting as it steps up greenwashing enforcement

Published 21:12 on December 15, 2022 / Last updated at 21:12 on December 15, 2022

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Wednesday asked for public input on its rules for making environmental marketing claims, including for carbon offsets and renewable energy, as it looks to bolster enforcement against greenwashing.