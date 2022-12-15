Washington’s progress in achieving transportation sector emission milestones will be a key determinant of carbon market prices in the state, but allowance values will still skyrocket to the programme’s price ceiling regardless of this outcome, analysts said at a webinar held Wednesday.
Washington carbon market allowances to hit price ceiling near 2030 -analysts
Washington's progress in achieving transportation sector emission milestones will be a key determinant of carbon market prices in the state, but allowance values will still skyrocket to the programme's price ceiling regardless of this outcome, analysts said at a webinar held Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.