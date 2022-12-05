Inaugural Washington carbon allowance trade clears at 20% premium to California permits

Published 23:47 on December 5, 2022 / Last updated at 00:04 on December 6, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The first Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) futures contract traded on the Nodal Exchange on Monday at a sizable premium to the California Carbon Allowance (CCA) contract, ahead of the Evergreen State's cap-and-trade system launching in January.