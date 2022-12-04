Oil major ExxonMobil could follow its Guyana offshore exploration partner in buying some of the country’s new forest carbon credits, its regional boss has reportedly said.
ExxonMobil reportedly considering buying Guyana forest carbon credits
Oil major ExxonMobil could follow its Guyana offshore exploration partner in buying some of the country’s new forest carbon credits, its regional boss has reportedly said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.