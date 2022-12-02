An energy company with a large stake in Guyanese offshore oil exploration announced Friday it will buy at least $750 mln in carbon credits from the country over the next 10 years, marking the first sale of offsets from the jurisdictional-scale Architecture for REDD+ Transactions (ART) programme.
US oil company to purchase $750 mln worth of jurisdictional REDD+ offsets from Guyana
