Australia on track to cut emissions by 40% by 2030 and must move faster, Climate Change Authority says

Australia will have to increase its emissions reduction rate to about 17 MtCO2e per year – a 40% increase from current rates – if it intends to reach its 2030 and 2050 climate goals, the country’s climate change minister said in a speech to parliament on Thursday.

Delivering the country’s first Climate Change Statement to parliament, Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen noted that 2030 was now just 84 months away, and emphasised his government’s push to increase the rate of renewable energy in the grid to decarbonise.

“A third of Australia’s emissions come from our electricity system. Over the next eight years, we will need to transition our electricity system to 82% renewables, from the current base of around 30%,” he said.

Bowen said Australia was on track to reduce emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2030, after emissions decline stalled under the previous government.

“Projections of emissions reductions by 2030 under the previous government were at only 30% … we’ve lifted the outlook by a third in just our first six months.”

However, the projection is just shy of the government’s 2030 NDC to cut emissions by at least 43% by 2030, on the way to net zero by 2050.

Bowen’s speech was based on advice from the Climate Change Authority’s (CCA) first annual progress report on Australia achieving its NDCs, as required in the newly passed Climate Change Act.

The agency said the government’s 2030 NDC was “broadly in line” with a linear path to net zero emissions by 2050.

Its report noted that the majority of emission reductions so far – roughly 12 MtCO2e per year, it claimed – had come from the electricity and land sectors.

An engineering report released Thursday by the Australian Energy Market Operator said the country’s main grid could begin seeing instances of 100% renewable energy penetration by 2025.

However, the CCA report emphasised that all sectors of the country need to play their part in cutting in emissions in the limited time between now and 2030.

“While the private sector has embraced ambitions emissions reduction targets for Australia, there is limited time to demonstrate sufficient progress is being made for Australia’s 2030 targets to be met,” it said.

“Governments are faced with difficult decisions because if someone won’t do their fair share, someone else has to make up the difference. The time for free-riding is over.”

The authority said that up-skilling workforces, ensuring faster approval rates for projects that will cut emissions, and securing supply chains to deliver the technology and equipment needed to transition was critical.

The report boils decarbonisation efforts down to six focus areas in line with the mitigation hierarchy: energy efficiency, electrification, fuel switching, climate resilience and adaptation work, and deployment of technology solutions, while sequestering the residual emissions.

Assessing the government’s proposed overhaul of the Safeguard Mechanism, the CCA said based on a proportional share of emissions, facilities covered by the emissions would need to cut emissions by 38 MtCO2e between now and 2030 to align with the government’s NDC.

Non-safeguard facilities have a larger proportional job to do, needing to cut emissions by 41 MtCO2e by 2030, while around two-thirds of that, or 28MtCO2e, will need to come from the transport sector alone.

However, the government’s emissions projections, see emissions from stationary energy, transport, fugitive emissions, agriculture, industrial processes, and land waste barely shift if more is not done – with the bulk of emissions reduction continuing to come from the electricity and land use sectors.

The government’s projections expect Safeguard facilities to fall by 46 MtCO2e by 2030, compared to a baseline scenario.

In both scenarios, in 2030, 9 Mt of the Safeguard abatement task is assumed to be met through Australian Carbon Credit Units that have already been issued.

The government has agreed to establish sector pathways to net zero emissions based on the recommendations in the report, and has accepted all of the authority’s other recommendations.

“In particular the authority recommends that the government begin work on a plan to guide the nation’s efforts towards achieving net zero, which we agree with and will prepare,” Bowen said.

Welcoming the adoption of the reports recommendations, Investor Group on Climate Change policy director Erwin Jackson said the government had to strengthen the Safeguard Mechanism to ensure Australian industries remained competitive.

“Australia is in a global race to attract capital to ensure our continued economic prosperity as we steer towards a net zero world,” he said.

“Implementing stable long-term policy and forging political consensus on climate policy reforms will ensure Australia is an attractive destination for capital investment.”

Nick Hutley with the independent Climate Council said the new government had hit the ground running to cut emissions.

“The elephant in the room, however, remains: Australia is addicted to fossil fuel revenues. We still need to address the root cause of climate change, and rapidly phase down the use of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and gas,” she said.

Meanwhile, think-tank the Australia Institute has questioned the credibility of the CCA’s advice, as many of its board were appointed by the former government, and have former links to fossil fuel companies.

It has been particularly critical of CCA Chair Grant King, who is also chair of carbon offset developer GreenCollar Group, HSBC Australia, CWP Renewables, and the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

“It is unclear whether appointments to the CCA can be seen to be independent if they have any control over policy levers from which they could potentially benefit,” Polly Hemming, senior researcher with the Australia Institute, wrote in an op-ed this week.

