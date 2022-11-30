EU’s Fit for 55 climate package nearing completion, but thorny issues remain with time running out -lawmakers

Published 16:44 on November 30, 2022

A deal on the EU Emission Trading System is expected to help finalise the bloc's Fit for 55 climate package in the next couple of weeks, but a number of thorny issues remain unresolved on key files as time is running out to complete the negotiations, lawmakers warned.