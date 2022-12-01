EU clean energy subsidies should go to sectors where the carbon price ‘doesn’t work’ -report

Published 00:01 on December 1, 2022 / Last updated at 17:05 on November 30, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

EU subsidies for decarbonisation that are derived from ETS revenues would most effectively be distributed to sectors where the carbon price is too low or where free allowances make it hard for clean energy to compete, according to a report published Thursday, which proposed mechanisms to channel cash to where it's most needed.