EUAs completed a second monthly increase on Wednesday, with prices rising to their highest since late August as buying interest continued to drive the market and generated healthy volume, while the UK allowance contract continued to lose ground compared to its EU counterpart.
Euro Markets: EUAs rises most in four weeks to hit three-month high as utility buying fuels short squeeze
EUAs completed a second monthly increase on Wednesday, with prices rising to their highest since late August as buying interest continued to drive the market and generated healthy volume, while the UK allowance contract continued to lose ground compared to its EU counterpart.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.