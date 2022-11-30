NZ govt reverses course on key element of proposed split-gas farm level policy

November 30, 2022

The New Zealand government has announced it will bring all “scientifically robust” forms of carbon sequestration, including native forestry, into its emissions trading scheme from 2025, in a bid to placate the agriculture sector.