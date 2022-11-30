Nestle has partnered with a New Zealand dairy farming company to develop a commercially viable net zero carbon emissions dairy farm by 2032, as the wider dairy sector has urged the government to ditch its proposed split-gas farm-level GHG pricing scheme.
Nestle partners with NZ dairy co-op to cut emissions, as farmers rail against GHG pricing scheme
Nestle has partnered with a New Zealand dairy farming company to develop a commercially viable net zero carbon emissions dairy farm by 2032, as the wider dairy sector has urged the government to ditch its proposed split-gas farm-level GHG pricing scheme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.