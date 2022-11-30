The Australian government has introduced legislation to parliament that would create Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs), designed to reward regulated facilities that stay below their emissions baselines.
Australian govt introduces below-baseline crediting legislation to Parliament
The Australian government has introduced legislation to parliament that would create Safeguard Mechanism Credits (SMCs), designed to reward regulated facilities that stay below their emissions baselines.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.