Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:54 on November 21, 2022 / Last updated at 12:54 on November 21, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs got off to a robust start to the week on Monday, with prices climbing as much as 3.2% in the morning as demand appeared to be returning to screens, while energy prices were boosted by forecasts for cooler weather across northern Europe.