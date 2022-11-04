At least 10% of revenues from EU ETS auctions should be allocated to finance climate action in poorer nations, senior MEP Peter Liese said in a briefing on Friday, signalling that the bloc’s parliament will push the issue at the upcoming COP27 UN climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh.
EU lawmakers want to use ETS for climate finance, ‘jumbo’ trilogue expected in December
