Australian carbon projects delivered some 1.6 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) to the government between July and October, as officials confirmed the approval of 18 fossil fuel projects would be reassessed.
Australia Market Roundup: Carbon projects deliver 1.6 mln ACCUs to govt, minister to review fossil fuel project approvals
Australian carbon projects delivered some 1.6 million Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) to the government between July and October, as officials confirmed the approval of 18 fossil fuel projects would be reassessed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.