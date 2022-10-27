Four member states are expected to exceed their non-ETS emissions obligations for 2021, according to EU data published this week that shows governments are struggling to meet their goals despite some already facing hefty costs from buying intergovernmental EU carbon units for the previous year.
Four EU nations set to miss non-ETS emissions targets for 2021
