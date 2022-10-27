Vattenfall’s ETS-covered output dips as EDF forecasts heavy profit hit

Published 12:00 on October 27, 2022 / Last updated at 12:00 on October 27, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Utility Vattenfall reported a slight cut in its ETS-covered generation over the first three quarters of 2022 on Thursday, while nuclear powerhouse EDF forecast a €32 billion hit to profits due to multi-year lows for its reactor availability that has driven demand for coal and gas even higher across Europe.