Published 13:06 on October 21, 2022  /  Last updated at 13:06 on October 21, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon continued to trade in its narrow channel on Friday, setting up the narrowest weekly high-low since April as many traders again stayed away, while energy prices fell back as the prospects of healthy winter supplies erased Thursday's gains.

