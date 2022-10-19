EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:55 on October 19, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:55 on October 19, 2022  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon continued to trade in a lacklustre fashion on Wednesday, with prices climbing early on as the market lacked its usual daily EUA auction supply while energy markets halted a five-day losing streak to post modest gains.

