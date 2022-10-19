The New Zealand government is seeking feedback on legislation that would extend the transition period given to small-scale foresters in its ETS to protect them from hefty fines.
NZ submits bill to extend protection provisions for small ETS foresters
The New Zealand government is seeking feedback on legislation that would extend the transition period given to small-scale foresters in its ETS to protect them from hefty fines.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.