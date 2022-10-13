Americas > US major ExxonMobil teams up with industrial player for 2 Mt/year CCS project

US major ExxonMobil teams up with industrial player for 2 Mt/year CCS project

Published 11:14 on October 13, 2022  /  Last updated at 11:14 on October 13, 2022  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

ExxonMobil has entered into an agreement with a US hydrogen and nitrogen manufacturer to capture and store up to 2 million tonnes per year of CO2 generated from an industrial facility in Louisiana, the US oil and gas major announced.

