US major ExxonMobil teams up with industrial player for 2 Mt/year CCS project

Published 11:14 on October 13, 2022 / Last updated at 11:14 on October 13, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

ExxonMobil has entered into an agreement with a US hydrogen and nitrogen manufacturer to capture and store up to 2 million tonnes per year of CO2 generated from an industrial facility in Louisiana, the US oil and gas major announced.