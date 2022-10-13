Indonesia would be able to exit coal-fired power by 2040 with investments of $37 billion, but this cost compares favourably over the long term with recent annual subsidies to coal plants amounting to $10 bln annually and the high cost of deploying CCUS, according to research released on Thursday.
Investment of $37 bln to retire Indonesia’s coal fleet by 2040 more cost-effective than prolonging subsidies for fossil fuel power -report
