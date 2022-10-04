EU carbon prices posted a €1 gain on Tuesday after trading mostly higher as the market considered reports that suggested EU institutions remain at odds over how to fund the REPowerEU initiative.
Euro Markets: EUAs post €1 gain in thin trading as market mulls opposing REPowerEU funding proposals
EU carbon prices posted a €1 gain on Tuesday after trading mostly higher as the market considered reports that suggested EU institutions remain at odds over how to fund the REPowerEU initiative.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.