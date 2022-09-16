NGOs sue European Commission over inclusion of biomass in Taxonomy

Published 00:01 on September 16, 2022 / Last updated at 20:01 on September 15, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

Some 11 NGOs are suing the European Commission over its inclusion of biomass and forestry activities in the bloc-wide Taxonomy Regulation, they announced on Friday, arguing that rather than channelling private capital into climate action the move would exacerbate warming and forest degradation.