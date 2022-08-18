California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices reversed course from two-month highs on a multitude of factors ahead of this week’s WCI auction, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values lifted after Pennsylvania provided a deadline for whether or not its 16 mln carbon permits will be included in the power sector programme’s September sale.
NA Markets: CCA prices retreat into Q3 auction, RGAs climb to five-week high
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices reversed course from two-month highs on a multitude of factors ahead of this week's WCI auction, while RGGI Allowance (RGA) values lifted after Pennsylvania provided a deadline for whether or not its 16 mln carbon permits will be included in the power sector programme's September sale.
