ARB evaluates regulatory design changes for California’s LCFS programme

Published 23:16 on August 18, 2022 / Last updated at 23:16 on August 18, 2022 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB presented opportunities for streamlining implementation and potential updates to verification and base crediting methodology of the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) in a public workshop on Thursday, asking for public input on the regulatory design changes under consideration prior to the start of the formal rulemaking process.