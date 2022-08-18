California regulator ARB presented opportunities for streamlining implementation and potential updates to verification and base crediting methodology of the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) on Thursday, asking for public input on the regulatory design changes under consideration prior to the start of the formal rulemaking process.
ARB evaluates regulatory design changes for California’s LCFS programme
California regulator ARB presented opportunities for streamlining implementation and potential updates to verification and base crediting methodology of the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) in a public workshop on Thursday, asking for public input on the regulatory design changes under consideration prior to the start of the formal rulemaking process.
