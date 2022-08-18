A sharp burst of selling drove EUA prices down by nearly €5 in just 50 minutes on Thursday morning, giving up most of the previous session’s gains before stabilising after a positive auction result, while energy markets rose for an eighth day.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
A sharp burst of selling drove EUA prices down by nearly €5 in just 50 minutes on Thursday morning, giving up most of the previous session's gains before stabilising after a positive auction result, while energy markets rose for an eighth day.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.