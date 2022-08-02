Australian start-up wins investor backing for tech to boost electrolyser efficiency, lower green hydrogen costs

Published 05:50 on August 2, 2022

An Australian technology start-up firm has raised A$42.5 million ($29.8 mln) from a group of local and international backers to improve the performance of electrolysers and lower the cost of manufacturing renewable-based hydrogen, the company announced on Tuesday.