RGGI CO2 output ticks up in Q2 as strong burns persist

Published 22:32 on August 1, 2022 / Last updated at 22:32 on August 1, 2022 / Americas, US / No Comments

CO2 emissions under the power sector RGGI cap-and-trade programme increased year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, as gains in the Mid-Atlantic and upper New England offset steep reductions in Virginia, according to data updated Monday.