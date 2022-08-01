CO2 emissions under the power sector RGGI cap-and-trade programme increased year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, as gains in the Mid-Atlantic and upper New England offset steep reductions in Virginia, according to data updated Monday.
RGGI CO2 output ticks up in Q2 as strong burns persist
CO2 emissions under the power sector RGGI cap-and-trade programme increased year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, as gains in the Mid-Atlantic and upper New England offset steep reductions in Virginia, according to data updated Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.