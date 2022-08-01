ANALYSIS: German policy pivot on nuclear would have muted EUA impact

Published 22:35 on August 1, 2022 / Last updated at 22:35 on August 1, 2022

The lifetimes of German nuclear power plants are increasingly likely to be extended beyond the end of the year, but the downside potential for EUA prices of such a move would be mostly offset by higher coal burn, according to EU carbon analysts.