The lifetimes of German nuclear power plants are increasingly likely to be extended beyond the end of the year, but the downside potential for EUA prices of such a move would be mostly offset by higher coal burn, according to EU carbon analysts.
ANALYSIS: German policy pivot on nuclear would have muted EUA impact
The lifetimes of German nuclear power plants are increasingly likely to be extended beyond the end of the year, but the downside potential for EUA prices of such a move would be mostly offset by higher coal burn, according to EU carbon analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.