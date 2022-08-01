India PM may launch carbon trading platform in mid-August, framework bill still to be introduced

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi may decide to launch a national carbon trading platform to begin on Aug. 15 to boost efforts to meet the country’s climate commitments, according to local media reports.