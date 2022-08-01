India Prime Minister Narendra Modi may decide to launch a national carbon trading platform to begin on Aug. 15 to boost efforts to meet the country’s climate commitments, according to local media reports.
India PM may launch carbon trading platform in mid-August, framework bill still to be introduced
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi may decide to launch a national carbon trading platform to begin on Aug. 15 to boost efforts to meet the country’s climate commitments, according to local media reports.
