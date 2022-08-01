The Queensland state government has selected five new carbon farming projects to receive A$11.5 million ($8 mln) in funding from its Land Restoration Fund (LRF), with more projects being finalised.
Queensland govt funds five carbon projects with more on the way
The Queensland state government has selected five new carbon farming projects to receive A$11.5 million ($8 mln) in funding from its Land Restoration Fund (LRF), with more projects being finalised.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.