California carbon market watchdog to prioritise EJ concerns, post-2030 outlook in annual report

Published 00:25 on July 15, 2022 / Last updated at 00:33 on July 15, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

An independent advisory committee discussed key topics to address in its annual report to reform California’s cap-and-trade programme on Thursday, and will initially focus on incorporating its environmental justice (EJ) group's recommendations as well as looking at the design of the regulation after this decade.