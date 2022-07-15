Americas > NA Markets: Steady sell-off leads CCAs to 3.5-mth low, RGGI drops on Pennsylvania lawsuits 

NA Markets: Steady sell-off leads CCAs to 3.5-mth low, RGGI drops on Pennsylvania lawsuits 

Published 00:22 on July 15, 2022  /  Last updated at 00:28 on July 15, 2022

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to decline this week on the weight of bearish macroeconomic factors, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) slipped to prices not seen since early May on uncertainty around the future of Pennsylvania’s membership to the regional carbon trading bloc.  

