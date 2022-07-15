California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to decline this week on the weight of bearish macroeconomic factors, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) slipped to prices not seen since early May on uncertainty regarding the future of Pennsylvania’s membership to the regional carbon trading bloc.
NA Markets: Steady sell-off leads CCAs to 3.5-mth low, RGGI drops on Pennsylvania lawsuits
