NA Markets: Steady sell-off leads CCAs to 3.5-mth low, RGGI drops on Pennsylvania lawsuits

Published 00:22 on July 15, 2022 / Last updated at 00:28 on July 15, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices continued to decline this week on the weight of bearish macroeconomic factors, while RGGI Allowances (RGAs) slipped to prices not seen since early May on uncertainty around the future of Pennsylvania’s membership to the regional carbon trading bloc.