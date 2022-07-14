China > China tries again to legislate emissions trading regulations

China tries again to legislate emissions trading regulations

Published 13:46 on July 14, 2022  /  Last updated at 13:46 on July 14, 2022  /  China, China's National ETS  /  No Comments

Trading regulations for China’s national emissions trading scheme have been included in the State Council’s 2022 legislative work plan, sparking some hope among market observers that the scheme might finally be written into law despite also appearing in last year's work plan.

Trading regulations for China’s national emissions trading scheme have been included in the State Council’s 2022 legislative work plan, sparking some hope among market observers that the scheme might finally be written into law despite also appearing in last year’s work plan.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software