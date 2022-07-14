Trading regulations for China’s national emissions trading scheme have been included in the State Council’s 2022 legislative work plan, sparking some hope among market observers that the scheme might finally be written into law despite also appearing in last year’s work plan.
China tries again to legislate emissions trading regulations
Trading regulations for China’s national emissions trading scheme have been included in the State Council’s 2022 legislative work plan, sparking some hope among market observers that the scheme might finally be written into law despite also appearing in last year's work plan.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.