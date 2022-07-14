Australia National University has published two more studies attacking the human induced regeneration (HIR) offset methodology and the way in which it has been defended by the Clean Energy Regulator and the government’s carbon credit oversight committee.
Macintosh papers slam regulator, ERAC defence of controversial ACCU method
Australia National University has published two more studies attacking the human induced regeneration (HIR) offset methodology and the way in which it has been defended by the Clean Energy Regulator and the government’s carbon credit oversight committee.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.