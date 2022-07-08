The UK has dished out £54 million across multiple carbon removal projects as the country looks to scale the technology to meet its mid-century net-zero target, the government announced Friday.
UK pumps £54 mln into carbon removal tech projects
The UK has dished out £54 million across multiple carbon removal projects as the country looks to scale the technology to meet its mid-century net-zero target, the government announced Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.