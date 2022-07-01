Electricity sector CO2 output in California remained beneath last year’s levels in April and May, according to recent data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), though much of the state remained in severe drought that will hamper low-carbon hydropower.
California power sector emissions stay below 2021 levels through May
Electricity sector CO2 output in California remained beneath last year’s levels in April and May, according to recent data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), though much of the state remained in severe drought that will hamper low-carbon hydropower.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.