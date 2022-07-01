California power sector emissions stay below 2021 levels through May

Published 18:40 on July 1, 2022 / Last updated at 18:40 on July 1, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Electricity sector CO2 output in California remained beneath last year’s levels in April and May, according to recent data from the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), though much of the state remained in severe drought that will hamper low-carbon hydropower.