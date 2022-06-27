EUAs consolidated around their recent range in a low-key start to the week early on Monday, as trading continued to be active in longer-dated contracts amid steady forward hedging.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs consolidated around their recent range in a low-key start to the week early on Monday, as trading continued to be active in longer-dated contracts amid steady forward hedging.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.