EU could tap ‘hidden treasure’ by cutting carbon market’s free allocation, says Delbeke

Published 19:31 on June 21, 2022 / Last updated at 20:29 on June 21, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The EU could consider phasing out free allowances in the EU ETS more quickly to help meet the bloc’s greater investment needs in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission’s former top climate official told a conference on Tuesday.