Offset project owners have delivered over half a million new Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) to the Emission Reduction Fund despite the option to exit their contracts, according to Clean Energy Regulator data, while the government seeks feedback on its biomethane methodology draft.
Australia Market Roundup: Large batch of ACCUs delivered to government, biomethane consultation launched
