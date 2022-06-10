South Korean CO2 allowances on Friday fell to their lowest level in nearly a year as traders sold off excess permits ahead of the compliance deadline in order to maximise the amount of units they can bank to next year.
SK Market: Korean CO2 permits drop to 1-year low as emitters dump surplus
