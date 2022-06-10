The allowance price in China’s national emissions trading scheme remained unchanged again this week, but trading activity stalled as market participants said newly announced changes in allocation regulations spurred further bearish sentiment.
CN Markets: CEA price stable, but outlook bleaker after latest govt announcement
The allowance price in China’s national emissions trading scheme remained unchanged again this week, but trading activity stalled as market participants said newly announced changes in allocation regulations spurred further bearish sentiment.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.